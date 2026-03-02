Tennessee Baseball Defeats Virginia Tech 3-1

March 1, 2026 — No. 20 Tennessee defeated Virginia Tech 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Volunteers improved to 8-3 while the Hokies dropped to 7-4.

How it happened

Tennessee scored first in the third when Henry Ford delivered an RBI single. Virginia Tech tied it in the fourth on a solo home run by Nick Locurto. The Vols pulled ahead for good in the sixth with RBI doubles from Blaine Brown and Levi Clark to make it 3-1.

Top performers

Player Stats Evan Blanco (UT, P) 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Brayden Krenzel (UT, P) 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K (SV) Blaine Brown (UT, LF) 1-3, RBI, 2B, R Nick Locurto (VT, LF) 2-4, HR, RBI, R

Pitching summary

Evan Blanco struck out six over 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run. Mark Hindy earned the win by stranding two inherited runners in the sixth. Brayden Krenzel closed with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts for his first save. Ethan Grim took the loss for Virginia Tech, giving up two runs over five innings.

What’s next

Tennessee carries an 8-3 record into the next series. Virginia Tech looks to rebound at 7-4.

Source: UT Sports

