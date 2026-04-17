Tennessee Awards Over $2.6 Million To Preserve Historic Battlefield Land

The Tennessee Wars Commission, the Tennessee Historical Commission division responsible for preserving the state’s significant military history, has announced the Civil War Sites Preservation Fund (CWSPF) grant recipients for Fiscal Year 2025. This fund is provided by legislation to the Tennessee Historical Commission, who approves and awards CWSPF grants. The Tennessee Wars Commission administers the application and grant processes.

The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund, begun in 2013, is a key source for matching funds for the acquisition and preservation of properties associated with the 38 most significant Civil War sites in Tennessee. Additionally, grants can assist in funding the acquisition and protection of Underground Railroad sites eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, or eligible for designation as a National Historic Landmark.

“Since its debut in 2013, over $22 million in funding from this program has helped save approximately eleven hundred acres of threatened Tennessee battlefield lands,” said Tennessee Historical Commission Interim Executive Director, Miranda Montgomery.

Grant funds totaling $2,602,273.82 were awarded to six applicants during the 2025 fiscal year, saving approximately 22.387 acres of battlefield lands:

• Franklin’s Charge Inc. receives $1,250,000.00 for the acquisition of the +/- 1.247-acre Bernander Tract at the Franklin Battlefield (Williamson County)

• American Battlefield Trust receives $543,245.26 for the acquisition of the +/- 11.15-acre Henderson Tracts II and III at the Stones River Battlefield (Rutherford County)

• American Battlefield Trust receives $199,273.82 for the acquisition of the +/- 5.09-acre Henderson IV Tract at the Stones River Battlefield (Rutherford County)

• American Battlefield Trust receives $33,000.00 for the acquisition of the +/- 2.0-acre Johnson Tract II at the Shiloh Battlefield (Hardin County)

• Battle of Nashville Trust, Inc. receives $500,000.00 for the acquisition of the +/- 1.21-acre Kay Tract on Shy’s Hill at the Nashville Battlefield (Davidson County)

• American Battlefield Trust receives $115,000.00 for the acquisition of the +/- 1.69-acre Spears Tract at the Hoovers Gap Battlefield (Coffee County)

Applications for next year’s grant cycle will run from August 10, 2026 to October 31, 2026. For questions regarding the grant process or application procedure, contact Nina Scall, Program Director of the Tennessee Wars Commission via email at [email protected]. More information is available on the Tennessee Historical Commission website.

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