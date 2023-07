Tennessee Athletics to Host ‘Champions Weekend’ Sept. 29-30

Tennessee Athletics is set to host its second annual Champions Weekend in conjunction with the home football game against South Carolina on Sept. 30. That weekend, teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years are invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements.

This year’s celebration includes all championship winners—both team and individual/relay—from the following calendar years:

2013 – 10-year celebration

2003 – 20-year celebration

1998 – 25-year celebration

1993 – 30-year celebration

1983 – 40-year celebration

1973 – 50-year celebration

Among the groups invited back this year are the 1998 SEC and National Championship football team, the 1998 SEC and NCAA Champion women’s basketball team and five different SEC track & field/cross country teams just from 1983—along with several other title-winning squads.

A complete list of 2023 Champions Weekend honorees can be found below. Those in attendance will be recognized on the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Champions from the years set to be celebrated this fall are encouraged to contact Assistant Director of Letterwinner Relations Mike Nguyen at mnguye31@utk.edu for additional details on the weekend schedule and complimentary football game tickets. Save-the-dates have been sent to those whose contact information is on file, and RSVPs are required.

2013 CHAMPIONS | 10-Year Celebration

Women’s Basketball – 2013 SEC Regular Season Champions

Caroline Simmons, Faith Johnson, Lindsay Gendron, Kelsey Floyd, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 200M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Faith Johnson, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 200M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, Lindsay Gendron, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

Lauren Solernou, Molly Hannis, Kelsey Floyd, and Faith Johnson, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 200 Medley Relay SEC Champions

Lindsay Gendron, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 200 Freestyle SEC Champion

Faith Johnson, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 50 Freestyle SEC Champion

Tori Lamp, Women’s Swimming and Diving – Platform Diving SEC Champions

2003 CHAMPIONS | 20-Year Celebration

Women’s Basketball – 2003 SEC Regular Season Champions

Women’s Cross Country – 2003 SEC Champions

Soccer – 2003 SEC Champions (Regular Season and Tournament)

Jabari Greer, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 60M Hurdles NCAA Champion

Outdoor 110m Hurdles SEC Champion

Indoor 55m Hurdles SEC Champion

Gary Kikaya, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 400M NCAA Champion

Stephen Harris, Men’s Track & Field – Decathlon NCAA Champion

Phillip Jones, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 3M Diving NCAA Champion

Jamie Sanger, Women’s Swimming & Diving – 1-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Kylee Wells, Women’s Swimming & Diving – Platform Diving SEC Champion

Sharon Dickie, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion

DeeDee Trotter, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 400m SEC Champion

Stephen Harris, Men’s Track & Field – Pentathlon SEC Champion

Gary Kikaya, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 400m SEC Champion

Jabari Greer, Gary Kikaya, Sean Lambert & Jonathan Wade, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 4x100m Relay SEC Champions

Stephen Harris, Men’s Track & Field – Decathlon SEC Champion

Leigh Smith, Men’s Track & Field – Javelin SEC Champion

Marc Sylvester, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 800m SEC Champion

1998 CHAMPIONS | 25-Year Celebration

Football – 1998 NCAA Champions

Women’s Basketball – 1998 NCAA Champions

Football – 1998 SEC Champions

Women’s Basketball, 1998 SEC Champions (Regular Season and Tournament)

Jeremy Linn, Men’s Swimming and Diving – 100M Breaststroke NCAA Champion

Kathy Pesek, Women’s Swimming and Diving – Platform Diving NCAA Champion

Shannon Roy, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 3-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Kathy Pesek, Women’s Swimming & Diving – Platform Diving SEC Champion

Leslie Henley, Women’s Track & Field – Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

Russell Johnson, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

Wes Boudreau, Men’s Track & Field – Hammer SEC Champion

Pat Buckheit, Men’s Track & Field – Decathlon SEC Champion

1993 CHAMPIONS | 30-Year Celebration

Women’s Basketball – 1993 SEC Regular Season Champions

Tripp Schwenk, Men’s Swimming and Diving – 200M Backstroke NCAA Champion

Chris Woodruff, Men’s Tennis – Singles NCAA Champion

Randy Jenkins, Men’s Track & Field – High Jump NCAA Champion

José Parrilla, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 800M NCAA Champion

Tripp Schwenk, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 200 Backstroke SEC Champion

Ricky Busquets, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 100 Freestyle SEC Champion

J.R. deSouza, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 100 Butterfly SEC Champion

Lawrence Johnson, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

Decathlon SEC Champion

Jose Parilla, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 800m SEC Champion

Outdoor 800m SEC Champion

Adam Smith, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor Pole Vault SEC Champion

1983 CHAMPIONS | 40-Year Celebration

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 1983 SEC Champions

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 1983 SEC Champions

Men’s Cross Country – 1983 SEC Champions

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 1983 SEC Champions

Women’s Cross Country – 1983 SEC Champions

Sam Graddy, Reggie Towns, Terry Scott, Willie Gault, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 4x100M Relay NCAA Champions

Willie Gault, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 55M/60Y NCAA Champion

Indoor 60Y Hurdles NCAA Champion

Outdoor 200m SEC Champion

Lee Hudson, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 100 Backstroke SEC Champion

Joetta Clark, Women’s Track & Field – Indoor 800Y NCAA Champion

Outdoor 800m NCAA Champion

Outdoor 800m SEC Champion

Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion

Benita Fitzgerald, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 100M Hurdles NCAA Champion

Delisa Walton, Women’s Track & Field – Indoor 600Y NCAA Champion

Sharrieffa Barksdale, Joetta Clark, Cathy Rattray, Delisa Walton, Women’s Indoor Track & Field – Mile Relay NCAA Champions

Cathy Rattray, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Ilrey Oliver and Joetta Clark, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 4x400m Relay SEC Champions

Sharrieffa Barksdale, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 400m Hurdles SEC Champion

Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion

Veronica Findley, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 200m SEC Champion

Benita Fitzgerald, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 100m SEC Champion

Outdoor 100m Hurdles SEC Champion

Alison Quelch, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 3,000m SEC Champion

Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion

Cathy Rattray, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor 400m SEC Champion

Patricia Walsh, Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion

Outdoor Discus SEC Champion

Kevin Shamblee, David Patrick, Basil Magee and Al Harden, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions

Scott Lundy, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor Shot Put SEC Champion

David Siler, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor Triple Jump SEC Champion

Alison Quelch, Women’s Cross Country – SEC Championship Meet Winner

1973 CHAMPIONS | 50-Year Celebration

Men’s Swimming & Diving – 1973 SEC Champions

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 1973 SEC Champions

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 1973 SEC Champions

Doug Brown, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor Steeplechase NCAA Champion

Ken Knox, Tom Lutz, Keith Gilliam, John Trembley, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 400M Freestyle Relay NCAA Champions

Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, John Trembley, Tom Lutz, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 400M Medley Relay NCAA Champions

John Trembley, Men’s Swimming and Diving – 100M Butterfly NCAA Champion

50M Freestyle NCAA Champion

100M Freestyle NCAA Champion

Doug Brown, Men’s Cross Country – SEC Championship Meet Winner

Ken Knox, Keith Gilliam, Tom Lutz and John Trembley – 400 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions

Tom Lutz, Jeff Lewis, Keith Gilliam, and Chris Noll, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 800 Freestyle Relay SEC Champions

Kevin Priestley, Rick Seywert, Mark Gilliam and Chris Noll, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 400 Medley Relay SEC Champions

Ken Knox, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 100 Freestyle SEC Champion

Marc Gilliam, Men’s Swimming & Diving – SEC Championship Meet Winner

Jim Kennedy, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 1-Meter Diving SEC Champion

Chris Noll, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 200 Freestyle SEC Champion

500 Freestyle SEC Champion

John Trembley, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 50 Freestyle SEC Champion

Jeff White, Men’s Swimming & Diving –100 Breaststroke SEC Champion

200 Breaststroke SEC Champion

Graham Windeatt, Men’s Swimming & Diving – 1,650 Freestyle SEC Champion

Danny Zoeller, Bill Anderson, Wilbur Hawkins, and Willie Thomas, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 4x800m Relay SEC Champions

Doug Brown, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 3,000m SEC Champion

Charles Geter, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor Long Jump SEC Champion

Willie Thomas, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor 880y SEC Champion

Tom West, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor High Jump SEC Champion

Danny Zoeller, Men’s Track & Field – Indoor Mile SEC Champion

Darwin Bond, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 440y SEC Champion

Doug Brown, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 3,000m Steeplechase SEC Champion

Outdoor 5,000m SEC Champion

Outdoor 10,000m SEC Champion

Charles Geter, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor Long Jump SEC Champion

Danny Martin, Men’s Track & Field – Javelin SEC Champion

Willie Thomas, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 880y SEC Champion

Danny Zoeller, Men’s Track & Field – Outdoor 1,500m SEC Champion

