Tennessee Athletics to Host ‘Champions Weekend’ Nov. 1-2

Tennessee Athletics will host its third annual Champions Weekend in conjunction with the home football game against Kentucky on Nov. 2. Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years will be invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements.

This year’s celebration includes all championship winners—both team and individual/relay—from the following calendar years:

2014 – 10-year celebration

2004 – 20-year celebration

1999 – 25-year celebration

1994 – 30-year celebration

1984 – 40-year celebration

1974 – 50-year celebration

This group has won 23 team SEC Championships, one NCAA Championship, 84 Individual/Relay SEC Championships, and 26 Individual/Relay NCAA Championships over the years. We also celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of our 2024 Hall of Fame Class. Champions Weekend is dedicated to honoring championship anniversaries of 10, 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 years.

A complete list of 2024 Champions Weekend honorees can be found below. Those in attendance will be recognized on the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Champions from the years set to be celebrated this fall are encouraged to contact Assistant Director of Letterwinner Relations Mike Nguyen at [email protected] for additional details on the weekend schedule and complimentary football game tickets. Save-the-dates have been sent to those whose contact information is on file, and RSVPs are required.

National Championships

Team National Championships

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field, 1974

Individual National Champions

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Jevon Tarantino, 1M Diving, 2004

Michael Gilliam, 100 Back, 1999

Evan Stewart, 3M Diving, 1994

John Trembley, 50 Free & 100 Fly, 1974

Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, John Trembley, Tom Lutz, 400 Medley Relay, 1974

Men’s Tennis

Mikelis Libietis & Hunter Reese, Doubles, 2014

Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Leonard Scott, Indoor 60M, 1999

Tom Pappas, Outdoor Decathlon, 1999

Randy Jenkins, Indoor High Jump, 1994

Lawrence Johnson, Indoor Pole Vault, 1994

José Parrilla, Indoor 800M, 1994

Randy Jenkins, Outdoor High Jump, 1994

José Parrilla, Outdoor 800M, 1994

Sam Graddy, Outdoor 100M, 1984

Doug Brown, Outdoor Steeplechase, 1974

Reggie Jones, Outdoor 100Y, 1974

Willie Thomas, Outdoor 800Y, 1974

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Nicole Cook, Indoor 800M, 2004

Brooke Novak, DeeDee Trotter, Nicole Cook, Lindsey Hyatt, Indoor DMR, 2004

DeeDee Trotter, Outdoor 400M, 2004

Dedra Davis, Outdoor Long Jump, 1994

Joetta Clark, Indoor 1000M, 1984

Cathy Rattray, Indoor 500M, 1984

Mary Bolden, Cathy Rattray, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Ilrey Oliver, Indoor 4x400M Relay, 1984

Karol Davidson, Alison Quelch, Alisa Harvey, Joetta Clark, Indoor 4x800M Relay, 1984

Joetta Clark, Outdoor 800M, 1984

Conference Championships

Team Conference Championships

Baseball

Regular Season, 1994

Tournament, 1994

Men’s Cross Country

Championship Meet, 1984

Championship Meet, 1974

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Championship Meet, 1974

Men’s Track and Field

Indoor Championship Meet, 1984

Outdoor Championship Meet, 1984

Indoor Championship Meet, 1974

Outdoor Championship Meet, 1974

Soccer

Regular Season, 2004

Women’s Basketball

Tournament, 2014

Regular Season, 2004

Regular Season, 1999

Tournament, 1999

Regular Season, 1994

Tournament, 1994

Women’s Cross Country

Championship Meet, 2004

Women’s Track and Field

Indoor Championship Meet, 1984

Outdoor Championship Meet, 1984

Volleyball

Regular Season, 2004

Tournament, 2004

Regular Season, 1984

Tournament, 1984

Individual Conference Champions

Men’s Cross Country

Doug Tolson, Championship Meet Winner, 1984

Pat Davey, Championship Meet Winner, 1974

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Sean Lehane, 200 Back, 2014

Phillip Jones, 3-Meter Diving, 2004

Jevon Tarantino, 1-Meter Diving, 2004

Gabi Chereches, 3-Meter Diving, 2004

Gabi Chereches, 3-Meter Diving, 2004

Zane DeWitz, 200 IM, 2004

Michael Gilliam, 100 Back, 2004

Chris Compton, 50 Free, 1994

Chris Compton, 100 Free, 1994

Evan Stewart, 1-Meter Diving, 1994

Evan Stewart, 3-Meter Diving, 1994

Jeff Lewis, Steve Davey, Tom Lutz, Keith Gilliam, 400 Free Relay, 1974

Jeff Lewis, Lee Engstrand, Steve Davey, Keith Gilliam, 800 Free Relay, 1974

Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, Jeff Lewis, Tom Lutz, 400 Medley Relay, 1974

Steve Davey, 500 Free, 1974

Keith Gilliam, 100 Free, 1974

Keith Gilliam, 200 Free, 1974

Jim Kennedy, 1-Meter Diving, 1974

Jim Kennedy, 3-Meter Diving, 1974

Jeff Lewis, 100 Fly, 1974

Jeff Lewis, 200 Fly, 1974

Kendall Prigg, 200 Back, 1974

Men’s Tennis

Paul Annacone, No. 1 Singles, 1984

Men’s Track and Field

Paul Cross, Outdoor 800m, 2004

Leigh Smith, Javelin, 2004

Tom Pappas, Javelin, 1999

Matt Shelton, Shane Lacy, Jose Parrilla, Marwin Kline, Indoor 4x400m Relay, 1994

Lawrence Johnson, Indoor Pole Vault, 1994

Jose Parrilla, Indoor 800m, 1994

Randy Jenkins, Outdoor High Jump, 1994

Lawrence Johnson, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1994

Jose Parrilla, Outdoor 800m, 1994

Craig Dickinson, Indoor 3,000m, 1984

Sam Graddy, Indoor 60y, 1984

Scott Lundy, Indoor Shot Put, 1984

Doug Tolson, Indoor 5,000m, 1984

Sam Graddy, Laron Brown, Terry McDaniel, Terry Scott, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1984

Sam Graddy, Outdoor 100m, 1984

Dave Houchin, Bill Anderson, Brian Gaushino, Thom Garrison, Indoor 4x800m Relay, 1974

Darwin Bond, Indoor 600y, 1974

Doug Brown, Indoor 3,000m, 1974

Thom Garrison, Indoor 880y, 1974

Tom Stock, Indoor Shot Put, 1974

Tom West, Indoor High Jump, 1974

Geer Radcliff, Reggie Jones, Jon Young, Darwin Bond, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1974

Darwin Bond, Outdoor 440y, 1974

Mark Branch, Outdoor High Jump, 1974

Doug Brown, Outdoor 3,000m Steeplechase, 1974

Doug Brown, Outdoor 5,000m, 1974

Doug Brown, Outdoor 10,000m, 1974

Reggie Jones, Outdoor 200y, 1974

Tom Stock, Outdoor Shot Put, 1974

Willie Thomas, Outdoor 880y, 1974

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Tori Lamp, Platform Diving, 2014

Kathy Pesak, Platform Diving, 1999

Monica Shanahan, Platform Diving, 1999

Leslie Mix, 1650 Free, 1994

Women’s Track and Field

Brooke Novak, Toyin Olupona, Mindy Sullivan, Lindsay Hyatt, DMR, 2004

Nicole Cook, Indoor 800m, 2004

Brooke Novak, Indoor 3,000m, 2004

Jessica Reust, Outdoor Pole Vault, 2004

Tracy Carrington, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1999

Dedra Davis, Indoor 55m, 1994

Alana Preston, Indoor Shot Put, 1994

Marvena Almond, Heptathlon, 1994

Dedra Davis, Outdoor Long Jump, 1994

Mary Bolden, Cathy Rattray, Ilrey Oliver, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Indoor 4x100m Relay, 1984

Karol Davidson, Liz Natalie, Alisa Harvey, Joetta Clark, Indoor 4x800m Relay, 1984

Sharrieffa Barksdale, Indoor 440y, 1984

Mary Bolden, Indoor 300y, 1984

Joetta Clark, Indoor 880y, 1984

Alison Quelch, Indoor 3,000m, 1984

Cathy Rattray, Indoor 600y, 1984

Patricia Walsh, Indoor Shot Put, 1984

Ilrey Oliver, Cathy Rattray, Veronica Finely, Mary Bolden, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1984

Sharrieffa Barksdale, Outdoor 400m Hurdles, 1984

Mary Bolden, Outdoor 100m, 1984

Mary Bolden, Outdoor 200m, 1984

Myrtle Chester, Heptathlon 1984

Joetta Clark, Outdoor 800m, 1984

Karen McDonald, Discus, 1984

Wrestling

Ethan Reeve, 150 lbs, 1974

Buddy Walker, 158 lbs, 1974

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email