Tennessee Athletics to Host ‘Champions Weekend’ Nov. 1-2

Tennessee Athletics will host its third annual Champions Weekend in conjunction with the home football game against Kentucky on Nov. 2. Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years will be invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements.
This year’s celebration includes all championship winners—both team and individual/relay—from the following calendar years:
- 2014 – 10-year celebration
- 2004 – 20-year celebration
- 1999 – 25-year celebration
- 1994 – 30-year celebration
- 1984 – 40-year celebration
- 1974 – 50-year celebration
This group has won 23 team SEC Championships, one NCAA Championship, 84 Individual/Relay SEC Championships, and 26 Individual/Relay NCAA Championships over the years. We also celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of our 2024 Hall of Fame Class. Champions Weekend is dedicated to honoring championship anniversaries of 10, 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 years.
A complete list of 2024 Champions Weekend honorees can be found below. Those in attendance will be recognized on the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Champions from the years set to be celebrated this fall are encouraged to contact Assistant Director of Letterwinner Relations Mike Nguyen at [email protected] for additional details on the weekend schedule and complimentary football game tickets. Save-the-dates have been sent to those whose contact information is on file, and RSVPs are required.
National Championships
Team National Championships
Men’s Outdoor Track and Field, 1974
Individual National Champions
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Jevon Tarantino, 1M Diving, 2004
Michael Gilliam, 100 Back, 1999
Evan Stewart, 3M Diving, 1994
John Trembley, 50 Free & 100 Fly, 1974
Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, John Trembley, Tom Lutz, 400 Medley Relay, 1974
Men’s Tennis
Mikelis Libietis & Hunter Reese, Doubles, 2014
Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Leonard Scott, Indoor 60M, 1999
Tom Pappas, Outdoor Decathlon, 1999
Randy Jenkins, Indoor High Jump, 1994
Lawrence Johnson, Indoor Pole Vault, 1994
José Parrilla, Indoor 800M, 1994
Randy Jenkins, Outdoor High Jump, 1994
José Parrilla, Outdoor 800M, 1994
Sam Graddy, Outdoor 100M, 1984
Doug Brown, Outdoor Steeplechase, 1974
Reggie Jones, Outdoor 100Y, 1974
Willie Thomas, Outdoor 800Y, 1974
Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Nicole Cook, Indoor 800M, 2004
Brooke Novak, DeeDee Trotter, Nicole Cook, Lindsey Hyatt, Indoor DMR, 2004
DeeDee Trotter, Outdoor 400M, 2004
Dedra Davis, Outdoor Long Jump, 1994
Joetta Clark, Indoor 1000M, 1984
Cathy Rattray, Indoor 500M, 1984
Mary Bolden, Cathy Rattray, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Ilrey Oliver, Indoor 4x400M Relay, 1984
Karol Davidson, Alison Quelch, Alisa Harvey, Joetta Clark, Indoor 4x800M Relay, 1984
Joetta Clark, Outdoor 800M, 1984
Conference Championships
Team Conference Championships
Baseball
Regular Season, 1994
Tournament, 1994
Men’s Cross Country
Championship Meet, 1984
Championship Meet, 1974
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Championship Meet, 1974
Men’s Track and Field
Indoor Championship Meet, 1984
Outdoor Championship Meet, 1984
Indoor Championship Meet, 1974
Outdoor Championship Meet, 1974
Soccer
Regular Season, 2004
Women’s Basketball
Tournament, 2014
Regular Season, 2004
Regular Season, 1999
Tournament, 1999
Regular Season, 1994
Tournament, 1994
Women’s Cross Country
Championship Meet, 2004
Women’s Track and Field
Indoor Championship Meet, 1984
Outdoor Championship Meet, 1984
Volleyball
Regular Season, 2004
Tournament, 2004
Regular Season, 1984
Tournament, 1984
Individual Conference Champions
Men’s Cross Country
Doug Tolson, Championship Meet Winner, 1984
Pat Davey, Championship Meet Winner, 1974
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Sean Lehane, 200 Back, 2014
Phillip Jones, 3-Meter Diving, 2004
Jevon Tarantino, 1-Meter Diving, 2004
Gabi Chereches, 3-Meter Diving, 2004
Gabi Chereches, 3-Meter Diving, 2004
Zane DeWitz, 200 IM, 2004
Michael Gilliam, 100 Back, 2004
Chris Compton, 50 Free, 1994
Chris Compton, 100 Free, 1994
Evan Stewart, 1-Meter Diving, 1994
Evan Stewart, 3-Meter Diving, 1994
Jeff Lewis, Steve Davey, Tom Lutz, Keith Gilliam, 400 Free Relay, 1974
Jeff Lewis, Lee Engstrand, Steve Davey, Keith Gilliam, 800 Free Relay, 1974
Kevin Priestly, Rick Seywert, Jeff Lewis, Tom Lutz, 400 Medley Relay, 1974
Steve Davey, 500 Free, 1974
Keith Gilliam, 100 Free, 1974
Keith Gilliam, 200 Free, 1974
Jim Kennedy, 1-Meter Diving, 1974
Jim Kennedy, 3-Meter Diving, 1974
Jeff Lewis, 100 Fly, 1974
Jeff Lewis, 200 Fly, 1974
Kendall Prigg, 200 Back, 1974
Men’s Tennis
Paul Annacone, No. 1 Singles, 1984
Men’s Track and Field
Paul Cross, Outdoor 800m, 2004
Leigh Smith, Javelin, 2004
Tom Pappas, Javelin, 1999
Matt Shelton, Shane Lacy, Jose Parrilla, Marwin Kline, Indoor 4x400m Relay, 1994
Lawrence Johnson, Indoor Pole Vault, 1994
Jose Parrilla, Indoor 800m, 1994
Randy Jenkins, Outdoor High Jump, 1994
Lawrence Johnson, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1994
Jose Parrilla, Outdoor 800m, 1994
Craig Dickinson, Indoor 3,000m, 1984
Sam Graddy, Indoor 60y, 1984
Scott Lundy, Indoor Shot Put, 1984
Doug Tolson, Indoor 5,000m, 1984
Sam Graddy, Laron Brown, Terry McDaniel, Terry Scott, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1984
Sam Graddy, Outdoor 100m, 1984
Dave Houchin, Bill Anderson, Brian Gaushino, Thom Garrison, Indoor 4x800m Relay, 1974
Darwin Bond, Indoor 600y, 1974
Doug Brown, Indoor 3,000m, 1974
Thom Garrison, Indoor 880y, 1974
Tom Stock, Indoor Shot Put, 1974
Tom West, Indoor High Jump, 1974
Geer Radcliff, Reggie Jones, Jon Young, Darwin Bond, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1974
Darwin Bond, Outdoor 440y, 1974
Mark Branch, Outdoor High Jump, 1974
Doug Brown, Outdoor 3,000m Steeplechase, 1974
Doug Brown, Outdoor 5,000m, 1974
Doug Brown, Outdoor 10,000m, 1974
Reggie Jones, Outdoor 200y, 1974
Tom Stock, Outdoor Shot Put, 1974
Willie Thomas, Outdoor 880y, 1974
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Tori Lamp, Platform Diving, 2014
Kathy Pesak, Platform Diving, 1999
Monica Shanahan, Platform Diving, 1999
Leslie Mix, 1650 Free, 1994
Women’s Track and Field
Brooke Novak, Toyin Olupona, Mindy Sullivan, Lindsay Hyatt, DMR, 2004
Nicole Cook, Indoor 800m, 2004
Brooke Novak, Indoor 3,000m, 2004
Jessica Reust, Outdoor Pole Vault, 2004
Tracy Carrington, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1999
Dedra Davis, Indoor 55m, 1994
Alana Preston, Indoor Shot Put, 1994
Marvena Almond, Heptathlon, 1994
Dedra Davis, Outdoor Long Jump, 1994
Mary Bolden, Cathy Rattray, Ilrey Oliver, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Indoor 4x100m Relay, 1984
Karol Davidson, Liz Natalie, Alisa Harvey, Joetta Clark, Indoor 4x800m Relay, 1984
Sharrieffa Barksdale, Indoor 440y, 1984
Mary Bolden, Indoor 300y, 1984
Joetta Clark, Indoor 880y, 1984
Alison Quelch, Indoor 3,000m, 1984
Cathy Rattray, Indoor 600y, 1984
Patricia Walsh, Indoor Shot Put, 1984
Ilrey Oliver, Cathy Rattray, Veronica Finely, Mary Bolden, Outdoor 4x100m Relay, 1984
Sharrieffa Barksdale, Outdoor 400m Hurdles, 1984
Mary Bolden, Outdoor 100m, 1984
Mary Bolden, Outdoor 200m, 1984
Myrtle Chester, Heptathlon 1984
Joetta Clark, Outdoor 800m, 1984
Karen McDonald, Discus, 1984
Wrestling
Ethan Reeve, 150 lbs, 1974
Buddy Walker, 158 lbs, 1974
