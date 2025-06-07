Tennessee Athletics Finishes Second in USA Today SEC All-Sports Title Race

For only the third time since 2000, the University of Tennessee Athletics Department finished second in the USA Today SEC All-Sports title race. The Vols and Lady Vols ranked second to Texas, ending Tennessee’s record-setting three-year streak as the top overall athletic program in the conference.

Tennessee claimed its first three SEC All-Sports titles for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 academic years. The Big Orange became only the second school in league history to win three consecutive titles, following Florida.

“Although we are disappointed not to have won our fourth straight SEC All-Sports title, finishing as runner-up in the largest and most competitive league in the country is still a remarkable testament to the strength of our athletic department,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White.

The champion is determined based on a points system devised by the USA Today Network that rewards the highest points total based on the number of teams per sport competing for conference regular season championships.

Texas captured the top spot with 179.75 points, followed by Tennessee (149.5), Texas A&M (148.25) and Florida (148).

The second-place finish solidifies Tennessee’s most successful four-year run in the history of the SEC All-Sports title race.

2025 USA Today SEC All-Sports results

Overall

Texas ― 179.75 points. 0.7892 quant score (points compared to number of sports)

Tennessee ― 149.50 points, 0.6564

Texas A&M ― 148.25 points, 0.6397

Florida ― 148.00 points, 0.6251

Georgia ― 138.75 points, 0.5763

South Carolina ― 130.75 points, 0.5728

LSU ― 128.50 points, 0.5428

Alabama ― 123.75 points, 0.5227

Arkansas ― 117.75 points, 0.5216

Vanderbilt ― 73.13 points, 0.5096

Oklahoma ― 113.63 points, 0.4978′

Auburn ― 119.50, 0.4964

Ole Miss ― 99.38 points, 0.4877

Mississippi State ― 84.00 points, 0.4195

Kentucky ― 97.50 points, 0.4118

Missouri ― 70.13 points, 0.3162

Men

Texas ― 78.75 points, quant score 0.7518

Georgia ― 72.25 points, 0.6897

Texas A&M ― 70.50 points, 0.6730

Alabama ― 69.50 points, 0.6635

Tennessee ― 69.00 points, 0.6587

Florida ― 67.00 points, 0.6396

Auburn ― 63.50 points, 0.6062

Arkansas ― 51.50 points, 0.5493

Ole Miss ― 50.13 points, 0.5347

LSU ― 47.50 points, 0.4535

Vanderbilt ― 34.00 points, 0.4121

South Carolina ― 40.50 points, 0.400

Mississippi State ― 34.25 points, 0.3795

Oklahoma ― 37.13 points, 0.3667

Missouri ― 29.00 points, 0.3231

Kentucky ― 31.75 points, 0.3031

Women

Texas ― 101.00 points, 0.8211 quant score

South Carolina ― 90.25 points, 0.7106

Tennessee ― 80.50 points, 0.6545

Vanderbilt ― 39.13 points, 0.6414

LSU ― 81.00 points, 0.6136

Florida ― 81.00 points, 0.6136

Texas A&M ― 77.50 points, 0.6122

Oklahoma ― 76.50 points, 0.6024

Arkansas ― 66.25 points, 0.5019

Kentucky ― 65.75 points, 0.4981

Georgia ― 66.50 points, 0.4890

Mississippi State ― 47.75 points, 0.4523

Ole Miss ―49.25 points, 0.4477

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email