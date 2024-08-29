Tennessee Athletics Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced today that she has extended Danny White‘s contract as vice chancellor and director of athletics until 2030 as he continues to lead transformational success in Tennessee Athletics.

Under White’s leadership, Tennessee Athletics has seen unprecedented success, culminating in the best overall year in its history in 2023-24. Among the highlights:

Source: UT Sports

