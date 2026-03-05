Tennessee Announces $200 Million in Broadband Funding to Close Digital Divide Statewide

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today the approval of a historic broadband expansion through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The state-administered broadband investment plan will bring more than $200 million in BEAD funding to unserved and underserved communities across the state.

When Gov. Lee took office in 2019, more than 20% of Tennesseans had no access to high-speed internet. That percentage will become zero upon completion of the funded projects, further supporting this administration’s goal of ensuring every Tennessean has access to reliable, high-speed broadband by 2028.

The $202 million in state-administered federal funding awards 128 projects across 74 counties to deliver broadband service to more than 43,000 previously unserved and underserved locations. Additionally, grantees will provide $200 million in matching funds, bringing the total combined investment in Tennessee broadband infrastructure to more than $402 million for the BEAD Program. These projects align with the state’s broader strategy to expand high-speed internet and ensure long-term connectivity for all Tennesseans.

“High-speed internet is essential for every Tennessean, which is why we’ve made strategic investments in broadband infrastructure and digital opportunity programs to expand access to education and skills training,” said Gov. Lee. “From day one in office, I’ve been clear that opportunity should not be defined by zip code, and that includes making sure rural Tennessee is not left behind. I’m proud to announce that once completed, this historic funding will ensure all Tennessee businesses and residents have high-speed internet.”

The BEAD Program is a federally funded initiative administered by TNECD in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The funding will support the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure in areas that currently lack access to service meeting minimum speed standards, with a focus on long-term sustainability and affordability.

“The projects funded through today’s announcement will ensure that all Tennessee residents and businesses have access to broadband,” said Deputy Gov. McWhorter. “High-quality job training starts with access to high-speed internet, and I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished, thanks to the leadership and forethought of Gov. Lee, in investing a total of $1 billion to expand broadband infrastructure and digital literacy since 2019.”

This milestone brings the state’s total investment in broadband infrastructure and adoption programs to $1 billion since the start of the Lee administration, expanding high-speed internet access to more than 613,000 Tennesseans.

TNECD will continue working closely with local governments, internet service providers and community partners to implement BEAD-funded projects and support successful deployment statewide.

Tennessee’s BEAD-funded projects have an anticipated completion date of December 2028. The state broadband accessibility map can be utilized as a resource to search locations, addresses, and the internet service provider that was awarded in the area.

Below is a list of recipients for the latest round of funding:

Amazon Leo

$2,440,400 serving parts of Benton, Blount, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Marion, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Wayne, Weakley, Williamson and Wilson counties

$2,440,400 serving parts of Benton, Blount, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Marion, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Wayne, Weakley, Williamson and Wilson counties BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC dba AT&T Tennessee

$48,829,963 serving parts of Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Loudon, McMinn, Polk, Sevier and Union counties

$48,829,963 serving parts of Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Loudon, McMinn, Polk, Sevier and Union counties Ben Lomand Communications, LLC

$5,012,608 serving parts of Bedford, Coffee, Cumberland and Franklin counties

$5,012,608 serving parts of Bedford, Coffee, Cumberland and Franklin counties Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

$38,307,750 serving parts of Anderson, Blount, Davidson, Knox, Loudon, Rutherford and Sevier counties

$38,307,750 serving parts of Anderson, Blount, Davidson, Knox, Loudon, Rutherford and Sevier counties Connect Holding II LLC d/b/a Brightspeed

$14,338,845 serving parts of Carter, Hardin, Hawkins, McNairy, Sullivan and Washington counties

$14,338,845 serving parts of Carter, Hardin, Hawkins, McNairy, Sullivan and Washington counties Dickson Electric Department

$11,691,894 serving parts of Cheatham, Dickson and Hickman counties

$11,691,894 serving parts of Cheatham, Dickson and Hickman counties Fayetteville Public Utilities

$3,919,095 serving parts of Lincoln County

$3,919,095 serving parts of Lincoln County Greeneville Energy Authority

$10,989,173 serving parts of Greene County

$10,989,173 serving parts of Greene County Johnson City Energy Authority d/b/a BrightRidge

$1,650,052 serving parts of Washington County

$1,650,052 serving parts of Washington County Loretto Telephone Company, Inc.

$2,253,282 serving parts of Lawrence County

$2,253,282 serving parts of Lawrence County Milan Public Utilities Authority

$2,680,054 serving parts of Gibson County

$2,680,054 serving parts of Gibson County Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

$1,272,500 serving parts of Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Hamilton, Lewis, Loudon, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Monroe, Polk, Rutherford, Sevier, Union, Williamson and Wilson counties

$1,272,500 serving parts of Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Hamilton, Lewis, Loudon, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Monroe, Polk, Rutherford, Sevier, Union, Williamson and Wilson counties United Telephone Company d/b/a United Communications

$18,139,092 serving parts of Maury, Rutherford, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties

$18,139,092 serving parts of Maury, Rutherford, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties Volunteer Energy Cooperative

$18,763,961 serving parts of Bradley, Hamilton and McMinn counties

$18,763,961 serving parts of Bradley, Hamilton and McMinn counties West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation, Inc.

$3,638,795 serving parts of Henry and Weakley counties

Click for More News

ZiTEL

$17,975,266 serving parts of Bedford, Cheatham, Franklin, Lawrence, Shelby, Williamson and Wilson counties

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email