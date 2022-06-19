Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category.

Only 25 parks are featured on the list.

The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for events like opening day to holiday events.

Tripadvisor shared, Dollywood feels like a mix between a country fair, theme park and living history. The park features a good selection of rides for everyone from children to thrill seekers.

If you want to visit Dollywood, find more information here. 

Here’s the list of the top 25 amusement parks.

  1. Siam Park, Adeje, Spain
  2. Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, France
  3. Beto Carrero World, Penha, Brazil
  4. Puy du Fou Espana, Toledo, Spain
  5. The Milk Way Adventure Park, Clovelly, United Kingdom
  6. Hot Park, Rio Quente, Brazil
  7. Waterbom Bali, Kuta, Indonesia
  8. Dollywood, Pigeon Forge
  9. Universal’s Island of Adventure, Orlando, Florida
  10. Parque Terra Magica Florybal, Canela, Brazil
  11. Gardaland Park, Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
  12. Futuroscope, Chasseneuil-du-Poitu, France
  13. Alton Towers Theme Park, Alton, United Kingdom
  14. Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, United Kingdom
  15. Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallee, France
  16. Parco Cavour, Valeggio Sul Mincio, Italy
  17. Drayton Manor Theme Park, Tomworth, United Kingdom
  18. Legoland Malaysia, Johor Bahru, Malaysia
  19. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  20. Paphos Aphrodite Waterpark, Paphos, Cyprus
  21. Magic Kingdom, Orlando Florida
  22. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Kingdom
  23. Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California
  24. Djurs Sommerland, Nimtofte, Denmark
  25. Katmandu Park, Magaluf, Spain

