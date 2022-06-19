Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category.
Only 25 parks are featured on the list.
The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for events like opening day to holiday events.
Tripadvisor shared, “Dollywood feels like a mix between a country fair, theme park and living history. The park features a good selection of rides for everyone from children to thrill seekers.”
Here’s the list of the top 25 amusement parks.
- Siam Park, Adeje, Spain
- Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, France
- Beto Carrero World, Penha, Brazil
- Puy du Fou Espana, Toledo, Spain
- The Milk Way Adventure Park, Clovelly, United Kingdom
- Hot Park, Rio Quente, Brazil
- Waterbom Bali, Kuta, Indonesia
- Dollywood, Pigeon Forge
- Universal’s Island of Adventure, Orlando, Florida
- Parque Terra Magica Florybal, Canela, Brazil
- Gardaland Park, Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
- Futuroscope, Chasseneuil-du-Poitu, France
- Alton Towers Theme Park, Alton, United Kingdom
- Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, United Kingdom
- Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallee, France
- Parco Cavour, Valeggio Sul Mincio, Italy
- Drayton Manor Theme Park, Tomworth, United Kingdom
- Legoland Malaysia, Johor Bahru, Malaysia
- Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Paphos Aphrodite Waterpark, Paphos, Cyprus
- Magic Kingdom, Orlando Florida
- Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Kingdom
- Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California
- Djurs Sommerland, Nimtofte, Denmark
- Katmandu Park, Magaluf, Spain