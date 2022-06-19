Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category.

Only 25 parks are featured on the list.

The park is known for its shows, rides, and special events. Even Dolly Parton is often seen at the park for events like opening day to holiday events.

Tripadvisor shared, “Dollywood feels like a mix between a country fair, theme park and living history. The park features a good selection of rides for everyone from children to thrill seekers.”

If you want to visit Dollywood, find more information here.

Here’s the list of the top 25 amusement parks.