Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Awards Grants to 22 Farm and Forest Businesses

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt is announcing the latest recipients of funding through the Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF). AEF supports projects that grow Tennessee agriculture by increasing farm income, expanding markets, boosting capacity, or advancing innovation. The program helps farmers and agricultural businesses add value to their operations and reach new opportunities.

“These AEF recipients are getting the tools they need to strengthen their operations and their communities,” Holt said. “By investing in these farm and forest businesses, we’re continuing our work to expand economic opportunity and support agricultural development across Tennessee.”

AEF grant recipients are:

Cedarwood Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

•Croom Dairy, Gibson County, dairy producers

• Crews Logging, Lawrence County, wood products

• D & D Meats, Inc., Clay County, meat processing

• Dark Hollow Aerial Ag Services, Unicoi County, agricultural technology

• Duck River Honey Co., Hickman County, apiary and honey

• Easy Tree Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

• Faulkner Family Grain, Chester County, feed and grain

• Flat Rock Processing, Smith County, meat processing

• Flying Panda Specialty Beverage Co., Morgan County, food manufacturing

• Hale and Hines Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

• Hall and Associates, Davidson County, wood products

• Haston Family Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

• HillCo, Dickson County, apiary and honey

• Joe Beach & Sons Logging, Perry County, wood products

• L & L Farms, Hardin County, feed and grain

• Old Stone Creamery, Maury County, dairy producers

• Pack Manufacturing, Warren County, horticulture

• Scenic Hills Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

• Terry’s Tree Farm, Warren County, horticulture

• TNT Hardwoods, Lewis County, wood products

• Turner and Sons Nursery, Warren County, horticulture

For eligibility requirements and application details, visit Agricultural Enterprise Fund, TN Department of Agriculture. The next AEF application deadline is Jan. 10, 2026.

