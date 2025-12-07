Tennessee Agricultural Businesses Selected for AgTrack Grants

Six more Tennessee agricultural businesses will now have the opportunity to grow and positively impact rural and urban economies through grant awards from the AgTrack program.

“AgTrack is an investment in Tennessee’s agricultural future,” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt said. “These grants support Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic development and aid businesses that add value, create jobs, and open new markets for farmers and forest landowners.”

AgTrack is a competitive grant initiative that provides funding to new or growing agricultural, food, and forestry enterprises, along with nonprofits, local governments, and other eligible organizations operating in Tennessee or carrying out projects within the state. This cost share program prioritizes value-added and processing efforts designed to support and create benefits for fellow producers and forest landowners.

Created in 2024, AgTrack continues to support innovation and growth across the state’s agricultural sector.

Award recipients are listed below in alphabetical order by county:

Summitville Grain, Coffee County, grain elevator

Meatman, Davidson County, meat processing

By Faith Farm, Davidson County, food producer

Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Dyer County, grain elevator

Silver Bait, Grundy County, vermiculture

Protrition, Rutherford County, feed mill

Information about AgTrack can be found online. The next AgTrack application deadline is Dec. 30, 2025.

