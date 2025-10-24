Tennesseans Invited to Help Restore White Oaks Through Acorn Collection Effort

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is once again calling on citizens across the state to lend a hand in restoring one of Tennessee’s most highly valued native trees — the white oak.

The Tennessee White Oak Initiative, an acorn collection project, is a cooperative effort among TDF, TDF’s East Tennessee Nursery, the University of Tennessee Extension, and the Tennessee Forestry Association.

“This initiative is part of a large-scale effort to address the dropping rates of white oak regrowth in Tennessee’s forests,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “White oaks are a critical part of Tennessee’s forests and play an invaluable role in our ecosystems and economies. What is unique about this particular initiative is that it is open to everyone – you don’t have to own wooded land to help collect acorns that will become the giant oaks of the future.”

Each fall, the East Tennessee Nursery in Polk County grows thousands of white oak seedlings that supplement natural regeneration in forests statewide. However, in recent years, seed suppliers have struggled to meet the nursery’s demand. Now in its fifth year, the acorn collection project helps close that gap by sourcing acorns directly from local trees — often yielding hardier, higher-quality seedlings.

TDF invites individuals, families, civic organizations, youth groups, and landowners to take part in this hands-on conservation effort. Participants can learn how to identify, collect, and deliver acorns by visiting White Oak Acorn Collection Initiative in Tennessee. The collection season runs through Nov. 15, 2025.

For guidance on tree identification, proper collection methods, storage and delivery of acorns, interested participants should contact their local TDF area forester. Find your area forester online at Tennessee Forestry Staff.

The Division of Forestry protects and promotes the responsible use of forest resources in Tennessee. Focus areas include assisting landowners with a variety of services, providing quality tree seedlings, supporting forest health programs, collecting forest inventory data, assisting forest industries, and fighting wildland fires. Visit Tennessee State Forests for more information.

