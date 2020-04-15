Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced free COVID-19 testing will be available for any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, as the Unified-Command group ramps up an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

In recent weeks, states across the country have grappled with the availability of tests and supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 tests, as well as the backlog for processing tests. Rapid improvements to the testing apparatus allowed the Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to develop expanded capacity and offer targeted testing across the state.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend, April 18-19, 2020, with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

A full list of sites can be accessed here or within the list below. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.

Upcoming COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020 Bedford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville Claiborne County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson Grainger County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Hardin County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. First Baptist Church 145 Main Street, Savannah Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill Loudon County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball Maury County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Farmer’s Market Pavilion 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia Monroe County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville Montgomery County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield Rutherford County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro Scott County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department 344 Court Street, Huntsville Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton Union County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College 445 College Street, Spencer Weakley County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department 1324 West Main Street, Franklin Wilson County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department

927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon