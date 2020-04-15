doctor

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced free COVID-19 testing will be available for any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, as the Unified-Command group ramps up an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

In recent weeks, states across the country have grappled with the availability of tests and supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 tests, as well as the backlog for processing tests. Rapid improvements to the testing apparatus allowed the Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to develop expanded capacity and offer targeted testing across the state.

“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend, April 18-19, 2020, with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

A full list of sites can be accessed here or within the list below. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.

Upcoming COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020
Bedford County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Shelbyville Central High School

401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
Dickson County

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 Dickson County Health Department

301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 First Baptist Church

145 Main Street, Savannah
Hawkins County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Volunteer High School

1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Loudon County Health Department

600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
Marion County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Farmer’s Market Pavilion

102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
Monroe County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Montgomery County Health Department

300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Robertson County Fairgrounds

4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Rutherford Co. Health Department

100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Scott County Health Department

344 Court Street, Huntsville
Sevier County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium

3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Brighton High School

8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
 

Van Buren County

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 Burritt College

445 College Street, Spencer
Weakley County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Weakley Co. Health Department

9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
Williamson County

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Williamson Co. Health Department

1324 West Main Street, Franklin
Wilson County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020
Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Oakland First Baptist Church

8695 US-64, Somerville
Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 Athens Regional Park

101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

 B & K Grocery Parking Lot

8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Gallatin High School

700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 East Tennessee State University

1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here