Tennesse Titans Donate $250K to Support Emergency Winter Housing Assistance Program

The Tennessee Titans, through their Home Field Advantage Catalyst Fund, have donated $250,000 to the Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) to help launch Davidson County’s Emergency Winter Housing Assistance Program (EWHAP). This program will provide critical support to residents unable to cover their housing payments due to hardships caused by Winter Storm Fern.

MAC will work closely with the city’s emergency response partners to ensure residents receive help quickly and in a coordinated manner. The program is expected to launch by Thursday, February 5.

Applicants must reside in Davidson County, have been impacted by Winter Storm Fern and meet income eligibility requirements. Complete details of eligibility and how to apply will be available on the MAC website ( Nashville.gov/MAC ) beginning Thursday.

“Our community has faced extraordinary challenges in the wake of Winter Storm Fern. This program is designed to provide immediate relief for families who are struggling to maintain stable housing,” said Jamekia Bies, MAC Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their generous contribution through the Homefield Advantage Catalyst Fund. Their support will help us provide stability and hope for families during this difficult time.”

“We know how devastating Winter Storm Fern has been for so many families in our community,” said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. “We hope that this effort helps to ease the burden for those most affected and reaffirm our dedication to standing with Nashville in times of need. We appreciate Mayor O’Connell and the hard work of the City to bring this opportunity to our neighbors.”

Those seeking to contribute to winter storm recovery are encouraged to donate to the previously announced Winter Storm Recovery Fund, supported by the United Way of Greater Nashville and Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Donations can be made online.

The Tennessee Titans’ Home Field Advantage Catalyst Fund is a housing support program under the ‘Neighborhoods’ pillar of the team’s ONE Community platform. In total, the program will support $5 million in loans and grants to assist housing needs across Nashville and the Middle Tennessee community.

The Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) serves as the community action agency for Nashville and Davidson County and is nationally recognized for its innovative, whole-family, two-generation approach to creating lasting impact. MAC partners with individuals and families to provide comprehensive services that promote economic stability, educational success, and overall health and well-being. Programs administered by MAC include Head Start and Early Head Start for preschool and early education, Workforce and Youth Development, child and youth nutrition, utility and rental assistance, and emergency support for families and seniors.

