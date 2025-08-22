Temporary Ramp Closures Scheduled Near BNA

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct the following ramp closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 25, and Tuesday, August 26, the following ramps will close in two-hour increments overnight:

I-40 westbound Exit 216 off-ramp to Donelson Pike (SR 255)/Int’l Airport: motorists will continue on I-40 westbound to Exit 215B (Briley Parkway/SR 155 South), Elm Hill Pike to Briley Parkway, to I-40 eastbound (detour map below).

I-40 westbound on-ramp from the Diverging Diamond Interchange on Donelson Pike (SR 255)

I-40 westbound on-ramp from Donelson Pike (SR 255)

The I-40 on-ramps will not be closed during the same time, and signage will be in place to alert motorists of the closures.

These closures are necessary to mill and pave the ramps as part of TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project. The ramp closures are in addition to lane closures on I-40 that will continue for the next two weeks. While these closures will occur during off-peak hours, motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email