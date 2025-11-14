Temporary Changes Continue for La Vergne Utility Billing, No Penalties or Service Interruptions

La Vergne residents should be receiving their water bills this week, and some may have questions as a continuing systems outage impacts the water billing department.

The City of La Vergne continues to work through temporary procedures for its utility billing system. Utility Billing Manager Allison Goutzoulis says residents have experienced short delays in receiving their monthly bills, but everyone — including those previously enrolled in paperless billing — will receive a paper bill this month to ensure all accounts are notified.

Customers may be surprised by their bills once they receive them. Goutzoulis explained that water meter readings have remained unaffected by the downed systems and are accurate; however, there may be delays in reflecting payments depending on how they are made.

“We’re about a week and a half behind, but everyone should receive a paper bill,” said Goutzoulis. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we get everything fully back online.”

While a specific timeline for full restoration has not been set, Goutzoulis said residents should expect processes to be impacted through the end of the year, even if systems return to normal soon.

“We’ve had great cooperation from residents so far. Most people understand this is temporary and are just waiting for things to catch up,” said Goutzoulis. “Once systems are fully restored, we will still have to verify all payments made during the system outage are properly applied.”

While the City of La Vergne is not assessing penalties or interrupting services for nonpayment while systems are down, customers are reminded that once the billing system is back to normal, all accounts will need to be brought current. Customers who are unable to pay by check, cash, or money order at the billing department are encouraged to set aside funds now to avoid a large balance when full-service resumes.

“Those that have used ACH, the online portal, or the automated phone system will see a delay in the receiving or posting of their payments,” said Goutzoulis. “Payments by check or cash made in person should be reflected immediately.”

Key things to know:

Payment options: The department is currently accepting cash, check, or money order payments only. Non-cash payments can be made in person during regular business hours or deposited in the 24-hour drop box at 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd.

The department is currently accepting cash, check, or money order payments only. Non-cash payments can be made in person during regular business hours or deposited in the 24-hour drop box at 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd. Online and automated payments: The online payment portal, automated phone system, and ACH auto-draft options remain temporarily unavailable.

The online payment portal, automated phone system, and ACH auto-draft options remain temporarily unavailable. Payment posting delays: Payments made online or through ACH before the temporary change may take longer than usual to appear on accounts.

Payments made online or through ACH before the temporary change may take longer than usual to appear on accounts. No penalties or service interruptions: Late fees and service disconnections for nonpayment are suspended until the system is fully restored.

Late fees and service disconnections for nonpayment are suspended until the system is fully restored. Billing accuracy: Meter readings are up to date and accurate, though posting and billing cycles may be slightly delayed.

Residents with questions may call 615-793-5932 (option 6) or email the water billing department.

