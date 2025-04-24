Teenager Detained In Connection to Bomb Threat at Murfreesboro Church

April 24, 2025 – The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to an online bomb threat Wednesday at New Vision Church on Thompson Lane. Authorities confirm that no explosive device was found following a thorough search by Murfreesboro Police and Fire Rescue teams.

A teenager has been detained in connection with the threat and is currently being questioned by investigators. Police have not released further details about the suspect.

The church was evacuated as a precaution earlier in the day, and first responders maintained a strong presence in the area while verifying the credibility of the threat. The Murfreesboro Police Department stressed that all threats of this nature are taken seriously.

New Vision Church released the following statement:

On Wednesday night, our church Safety Team was made aware of a potential threat. We took this threat very seriously and immediately activated our safety protocol in conjunction with local law enforcement.

Based on the guidance from the Murfreesboro Police Department, all ministry areas were promptly evacuated from the building, and all remaining activities for the evening were canceled as a precaution.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation and sweep of the building, and determined there was no actual threat.

We are thankful for the swift response of our team and all first responders.

We will continue to cooperate with the police department in any way we can as they continue their investigation.

Roads have since reopened and the area is now considered safe. Officials ask the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email