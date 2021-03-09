Teen Victim in Murfreesboro Hotel Shooting Dies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The 15-year-old victim in a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites in late February has died, according to police detectives.

The teenager suffered significant injuries and died on Monday, March 8.

Charges for the shooter, 18-year-old Deshawn Wells, are expected to be upgraded to homicide.

Wells is still in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

MORE CRIME NEWS