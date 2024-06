June 12, 2024 – A teen has been taken into custody after police say he shot another teen at a Smyrna apartment complex on Tuesday evening, WSMV reports.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, one teen was taken to a hospital after the shooting that took place on Colonnade Drive. The victim is in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any information on the charges the teen may face.

