BORO POLICE

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A 16-year old male has been arrested a day after a drive-by shooting with one of the bullets coming inches away from striking a 1-year-old baby in the back seat of a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the teen Thursday morning and took him into custody. He is facing several charges including three counts of aggravated assault, felony evading, and theftover $10,000.

Officers responded to Foxdale Dr. and Bartway Dr. about the drive-by shooting around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 21.

The victims were at a residence on Foxdale Dr. to purchase a lawnmower from a friend when a black truck, occupied by two people, pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times. None of the three victims were injured.

The suspects were followed by the victims who were able to give 911 dispatchers a description and license plate number.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

Another person, inside the vehicle where the shots were fired, has yet to be identified.

The 16-year-old is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. A detention hearing for the teen is scheduled for Friday, April 23.

