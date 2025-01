January 15, 2025 – MPD license plate reader cameras alerted officers to a stolen SUV on S. Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Officers stopped the Ford Expedition and after a short foot-pursuit, the 18-year-old driver was apprehended and now faces multiple charges. A firearm, marijuana, scale, large amount of cash and burglary tools were found inside the SUV.

The SUV was reported stolen from Tullahoma.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

