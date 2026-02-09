Teen Arrested After Meth, Alcohol Located During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop for speeding in La Vergne led to the discovery of alcohol, a firearm, and a significant amount of methamphetamine in the hands of a 17-year-old male over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the stop, officers located open beer cans inside the vehicle, along with a firearm, approximately 19.2 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple baggies consistent with drug resale.

The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles. The 17-year-old juvenile male driver admitted to consuming three beers prior to driving and was charged with DUI (First Offense), Reckless Endangerment with a Weapon, Manufacture/Delivery/Sale of Methamphetamine, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Without a License.

Situations involving drugs, alcohol, and firearms, especially when juveniles are involved, pose a serious risk to public safety.

