Teen Arrested After License Plate Reader Tracks Stolen Car

January 31, 2025 – MPD’s license plate readers alerted officers to a stolen Nissan Altima on Jan. 30.

MPD’s Crime Data Analysts tracked the stolen car to Jackson, Tennessee. LPR’s alerted officers when the car returned to Murfreesboro.

It was found at the Chariot Pointe Apartments on Northfield Blvd. The 17-year-old driver was arrested for theft of property and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A man standing outside the car talking with the teen was given a misdemeanor citation for simple possession of marijuana.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MPD

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email