Tedeschi Trucks Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the Grammy Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, is set to hit the road on an expansive tour across the United States, with a stop in Canada.

The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Wednesday, October 15th with special guest Little Feat.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, January 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Become a Swamp Family Plus or Premier Member for access to the Tedeschi Trucks Band artist presale. More information at tedeschitrucksband.com/swamp-family.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email