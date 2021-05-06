It’s Teacher Appreciation Week! Our school teachers deserve appreciation every year but especially this school year with virtual teaching transitioning to in-class teaching. Here are places that are offering discounts and freebies through May 7.
- McDonald’s: Through May 7, local McDonald’s owner-operators have a special deal to say thank you to teachers! During those dates, teachers can show their valid school ID for one FREE any sized iced or hot coffee or soft drink. All-day, no purchase necessary, redeemable at participating restaurants.
- Jimmy John’s – Now until June 13, all guests can get $5 off orders of $20 with the promo code 5OFF20.
- McAlister’s Deli – Teachers can enjoy a free tea through May 7 with a teacher badge or ID. Or, nominate your favorite teacher to win free catering.
- Rosetta Stone – Through May 31, teachers can sign up for three free months of language learning.
- Sonic – Through May 9, use the promo code TEACHERS at checkout online to nab a free large drink or slush with any online or app purchase.
- The Parking Spot – Teachers can get 25% off airport parking through May 7, and 10% off thereafter. To take advantage of this deal, teachers should create an account with their school email address.
- Amazon -Teachers with an .edu email address can enjoy an Amazon Student membership for free for six months. Similar to Amazon Prime, teachers will get free 2-day shipping, textbook discounts and more. They also have a #FoundItOnAmazon section with deals of up to 80% off on teacher-related items.
- Costco – Teachers can join Costco as a new member and receive a $30 Costco Shop Card. Find the info here.
- Apple – Teachers receive discounts of up to $200 on computers and accessories here.
- Brueggers Bagels – Teachers with ID get a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and a $10 off a catering order of at least $75 with the code TENOFF75.
