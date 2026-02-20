TDOT to Conduct Lane Closures on I-40 Davidson County February 20-23

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County.

This weekend, beginning Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m., through Monday, February 23 at 5 a.m., crews with Capital City will conduct multiple westbound lane closures, a single eastbound lane closure, and a full ramp closure on Exit 221A due to bridge repair operations.

Signage will be in place.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee includes the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

More Traffic News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email