TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee Encourages Great American Cleanup

Spring is upon us, and as Tennesseans begin to emerge from winter’s hibernation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) campaign encourages residents to get outside and do their part to keep our roadways and waterways clean safe, and litter-free.

“Litter detracts from Tennessee’s natural beauty and has harmful impacts on safety, the environment, and the economy,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We encourage everyone to participate in the Great American Cleanup by joining efforts to remove litter and beautify our state. This is a fantastic chance to give back, embrace the spirit of volunteerism, and make a lasting impact on our communities. Your involvement can truly make a difference.”

Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, coinciding with March’s Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month. TDOT’s litter prevention partners, including Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, host cleanup events statewide. Residents may also coordinate their own community cleanups, with many local affiliates providing safety tips and supplies.

All residents participating in litter prevention efforts may be rewarded with TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee Trash Masters Rewards program. Participants earn points for activities like taking a litter quiz, attending cleanup events, and spreading awareness. Points may be redeemed for various rewards, including discounts at local businesses and exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee swag. It’s a fun and engaging way for individuals to contribute to a litter-free Tennessee while being recognized for their environmental commitment.

Youth groups, including Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts , can earn Nobody Trashes Tennessee patches for springtime cleanup service projects. Scouts conducting their first cleanup will receive the Nobody Trashes Tennessee logo patch . Second cleanups earn scouts the new Trashsquatch patch , featuring the campaign’s loveable mascot, who is on a mission to end littering. Educational resources, including spring scavenger hunt worksheets, are available online..

All Tennesseans are encouraged to take personal responsibility for the litter in their communities. This may be through picking up litter when you see it or taking a litter bag along when walking, hiking, hunting, or fishing. Learn what constitutes litter and avoid unintentional litter by securing trash in pickups and knowing that food waste, such as apple cores, harms wildlife.

