TDOT’s 5th Annual No Trash November Removed More than 77,000 Pounds of Litter from Tennessee Roadways and Waterways

More than 77,000 pounds of litter were removed from communities throughout Tennessee as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) 5th Annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative dedicated to keeping the state’s roadways and waterways safe from the harmful effects of litter. This year’s effort surpassed the statewide goal of 75,000 pounds—demonstrating the collective impact of communities, volunteers, and partners working together across Tennessee.

In recognition of the five-year milestone and TDOT’s ongoing efforts to prevent litter and promote education through the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, Governor Bill Lee proclaimed November as No Trash November Month in the State of Tennessee. Throughout the month, 2,470 volunteers participated in 205 cleanup events, collecting 3,596 bags of litter weighing a total of 77,129 pounds.

The initiative brought together TDOT’s litter prevention partners and organizations, including Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) affiliates, Litter Grant recipients, Adopt-A-Highway groups, youth organizations such as Girl Scouts and Scouting America, and many others.

As part of the 5th Annual No Trash November, TDOT recognizes top-performing groups that collected the most litter in four categories: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate, Adopt-A-Highway Group, Youth Group, and Water Group. This year’s winners include:

Affiliate Group – Keep Knoxville Beautiful – 13,971 pounds

Adopt-A-Highway – HOA Litter Angels – 900 pounds

Youth Group – Pack 502 No Trash November – 1,160 pounds

Water Group – Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful – 1,775 pounds

Tennesseans are encouraged to stay involved throughout the year. Learn more about the state’s litter prevention and education efforts at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com, where residents can also find upcoming cleanup events. Additional ways to participate include joining the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway Program or reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).

Youth groups can earn patches for their cleanup efforts through TDOT’s Youth Patch Program. The newest Rocco the Raccoon patch joins the original Nobody Trashes Tennessee logo patch (awarded for a scout’s first cleanup) and the Trashsquatch patch (awarded for a second cleanup). Scouts who complete their third cleanup service project are now eligible to earn the Rocco the Raccoon patch.

Participants ages 13 and older may earn rewards for their litter prevention efforts through the Trash Masters Rewards program, which offers points for attending cleanup events, completing litter prevention quizzes, and spreading awareness. Points may be redeemed for discounts at local businesses and exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee merchandise.

ABOUT NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about ways to get involved in your community. Tennesseans can also help to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Be rewarded for taking action to reduce litter through the Trash Masters Rewards program. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and on X.

