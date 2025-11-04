TDOT’s 5th Annual No Trash November Aims to Remove 75,000 Pounds of Litter from Tennessee Roadways and Waterways

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign announces its 5th Annual No Trash November. The month-long statewide initiative has set a goal to remove 75,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee’s roadways and waterways, encouraging Tennesseans to join or host cleanup events in their communities.

In recognition of the five-year milestone and TDOT’s litter prevention and education efforts through the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed November as No Trash November Month in the State of Tennessee. Once again, cities and counties across Tennessee will come together to host and support cleanup efforts throughout the month.

Since its launch in 2021, No Trash November has engaged thousands of volunteers through more than 480 cleanup events, removing nearly 250,000 pounds of litter across the state. In 2024, over 2,400 volunteers participated in more than 175 cleanup events, collecting a total of 69,000 pounds of litter.

“As we mark the fifth year of No Trash November, I’m proud of the unwavering commitment Tennesseans have shown in safeguarding the natural beauty of our state,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “Litter prevention isn’t just about keeping our roads clean—it’s about protecting the land, water, and wildlife that make Tennessee such a special place. We’re conserving what matters most and showing—without question—that Tennessee is not a place to be trashed.”

The initiative brings together TDOT’s litter prevention partners and organizations, including Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) affiliates, Litter Grant recipients, Adopt-A-Highway groups, youth organizations such as Girl Scouts and Scouting America, and more. Residents are encouraged to join existing public cleanup events or host their own and can follow progress made towards the 75,000-pound goal online through the No Trash November Trash Tracker. Groups collecting the most litter will be recognized again this year in four categories: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate and Litter Grantee, Adopt-A-Highway Group, Youth Group, and Water Group.

New and returning No Trash November participants can also engage in the Trash Masters Rewards program. Tennesseans aged 13 and older can earn rewards for their litter prevention efforts through the program, accumulating points for activities such as attending cleanup events, completing litter prevention quizzes, and spreading awareness about the issue. Points can be redeemed for discounts at local businesses and exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee merchandise.

This year, TDOT also introduced a brand-new patch featuring mascot, Rocco the Raccoon! Scouts and youth groups across Tennessee can earn this limited-edition patch by taking part in litter cleanups, recycling projects, or other community beautification activities. For more information, visit NobodyTrashesTennessee.com.

To find a local cleanup event or register your group to participate in No Trash November, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events/. Campaign resources, including a cleanup map and trash tracker, are available online at nobodytrashestennessee.com/no-trash-november/. Hype videos and toolkits for those organizing and recruiting volunteers may be found at: nobodytrashestennessee.com/no-trash-november-toolkit/. All Tennesseans are encouraged to show support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the hashtags #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember on social media.

ABOUT NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about ways to get involved in your community. Tennesseans can also help to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Be rewarded for taking action to reduce litter through the Trash Masters Rewards program. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and on X.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email