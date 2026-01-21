TDOT Preparing for Significant Winter Weather

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) can assure motorists that it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snowplows and brine trucks. Forecast models indicate a significant winter weather event, and motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads.

“Maintaining safe, reliable roadways is our core mission, and winter operations are something we engineer well in advance,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “Supplies are stocked, equipment is ready and our crews are staged to deploy as soon as conditions warrant. Rapid clearance of our highways isn’t just a goal—it’s essential to protecting drivers and keeping Tennessee’s transportation network moving. Please allow our crews the room they need to operate safely and stay off the roads.”

TDOT’s statewide 2026 winter weather budget is $30.2 million and includes salt, salt brine, overtime for employees, and equipment maintenance. The department has three salt vendors to refill salt bins as needed in all 95 Tennessee counties.

TDOT currently has approximately 231,000 tons of salt and more than 1.3 million gallons of salt brine ready for use. Salt brine is a mixture of salt and water used to pre-treat roads before a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures hover around freezing. Salt is applied to roads once snow accumulates.

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes, specifically targeting areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may need to repeatedly clear roadways.

TDOT’s HELP team closely monitors weather forecasts several days in advance, proactively preparing staff to adjust schedules and ensure coverage—even during overnight hours in the event of prolonged severe weather. To support extended operations, trucks are pre-stocked with essential supplies, enabling crews to respond quickly and maintain readiness throughout challenging conditions.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice-snow.html. You can check TDOT SmartWay for traffic updates, including road conditions and the live SmartWay cameras.

