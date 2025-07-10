TDOT Marks Completion of Jefferson Pike Widening Project

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announces the completion of its Jefferson Pike (State Route 266) widening project in Rutherford County.

Completed on budget and working with locally owned Civil Constructors, crews removed construction drums on the nearly four-mile project on Jefferson Pike this week. The project, stretching from Nissan Drive (State Route 102) to east of Interstate 840, increases capacity on the crucial arterial that connects commercial, residential, and recreational areas.

“Great transportation projects connect communities, support economic development, improve traffic operations, and improve traffic safety,” said Region 3 Director Jay Norris. “This project checks all of these boxes for Smyrna and Rutherford County. Our team is proud to deliver this project for the citizens of Tennessee. ”

This work includes widening Jefferson Pike to accommodate two lanes in each direction, bike lanes, sidewalks, new signals, intersection improvements, and replacing the bridge over Stones River.

“The widening of Jefferson Pike is critical for our rapidly growing communities to reduce traffic congestion, improve road safety, and prepare the area for future development,” said State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-District 49, and State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-District 37. “This project’s completion marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to enhance Rutherford County’s infrastructure. We are grateful to the crews for their hard work and the residents’ patience throughout this process.”

“With the exponential growth our county has experienced, Jefferson Pike has become a key roadway for my constituents in Smyrna, as well as the Walter Hill and Leanna communities,” said State Sen. Dawn White, R-District 13. “I am excited to see the benefits this expansion will bring to local residents, and I look forward to continued partnerships with TDOT and local officials as we continue to improve our roadways.”

Motorists should be advised that they may experience intermittent lane closures for final texture coating work, a task that is delayed due to the nesting of American cliff swallows.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

