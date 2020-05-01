CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on SR-1; West End Ave northbound between Elmington Ave and I-440 for concrete flatwork and detour removals. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed for sign installation.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5AM-9PM and one travel lane in each direction from 9PM-5AM.

Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6, 8PM-6AM, There will be a ramp closure from I-440 eastbound to I-65 southbound for concrete pavement replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-65 from US 64 to US 31A (with bridge repairs)

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures for construction activities between MM 13-22.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13

Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

Nightly, 9PM-5AM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure NB to excavate for sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on SR1 over Overall Creek

Friday, May 1 at 8PM through Monday, May 4 at 5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both directions to install bridge deck epoxy overlay. One lane will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY, The emergency slope stabilization on U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) near L.M. 12.95

From now through July 2020, U.S. 70 (SR 24) is reduced to one 11′ lane. Temporary traffic signal in place for traffic control.

STEWART COUNTY, SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)

Daily, 8AM-3PM (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, endwalls, and signal foundations.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-65 will have intermittent ramp closures on the on and off ramps to SR 109. This is required to profile and seal concrete ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses (LM 3.59 and LM 5.26)

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Wilson Pike at both CSX railroad underpasses for the installation of construction signs and drilling for the geo-testing of the signal foundations.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 26 over Sinking Creek

Through May 2020, SR 26 will be down to one 10′ lane in each direction on the bridge over Sinking Creek. One lane will be open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11′ lane in each direction for bridge work.

WILSON COUNTY, The resurfacing of SR-266 from Orgen Road to south of SR-265

Daily, 8AM-5PM, SR-266 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities (LM 0-10).

MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Thursday, April 30, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Hillsboro Road between Abbot Martin and Glen Echo for the construction of a bus lane.

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions between MM 205-199 (between the OHB exit and Charlotte exit) for milling and paving.

Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions from MM 219 to MM 224 (Wilson Co line) for milling and paving.

GILES COUNTY

Thursday, April 30, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 southbound between MM 8-9 for rock clean up.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Thursday, April 30, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 at MM 104 for roadway repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.