The Tennessee Department of Health has announced updated case management protocol regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a continued effort to keep communities informed while also maintaining patient privacy.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“

There are currently seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee affecting Davidson, Shelby, Sullivan and Williamson counties.

County Case Count Davidson 1 Shelby 1 Sullivan 1 Williamson 4

• TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

• The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

• TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.