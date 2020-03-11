Each day at 2pm, the Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

We will include this information below as well and update it each day.

Last update: March 11, 2:50pm

Total tests completed: 68

County Case Count Davidson 2 Shelby 1 Sullivan 1 Williamson 5

• The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.