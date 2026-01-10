TDEC Seeks Nominations for Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will celebrate the 40th year of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards in 2026 and invites Tennesseans to submit nominations for the upcoming honors.

The awards recognize individuals, businesses, and other organizations for their commitment to preserving the state’s natural resources.

“We are always excited to recognize the best environmental stewards in Tennessee, so these awards carry special meaning,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “It is rewarding to know so many Tennesseans are committed to protecting the environment.”

The honors include 10 categories: Agriculture and Forestry; Building Green; Clean Air and Transportation Solutions; Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Materials Management; Natural Resources; Sustainable Performance; Water Quality; and Lifetime Achievement.

For information about each category, judging criteria, and nomination forms, visit tn.gov/environment/sustainability/gesa.

Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible to be nominated, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was fully implemented and/or finalized in the two years prior to Dec. 31, 2025. Nominations can also be for long-term projects finalized by the year prior to the nomination deadline. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.

A panel of judges from the agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professions will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation, and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 13. Award recipients will be announced in the summer.

