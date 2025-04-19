TDCI’s Securities Division Highlights Proactive Investor Protection Tips in April

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) encourages Tennessee investors to utilize the Securities Division’s many investor education resources available to them during April, which is recognized as National Financial Capability Month, as well as the rest of the year.

“No matter your investor profile or where you stand on your investment journey, TDCI’s Securities Division has tailored resources designed specifically for you,” said Assistant Commissioner for the Securities Division Elizabeth Bowling. “Building a solid foundation in financial literacy empowers investors to recognize and steer clear of fraudulent schemes. Throughout April and beyond, we invite Volunteer State investors to explore our comprehensive investor education materials.”

This Financial Capability Month, TDCI recommends that both new and existing investors take proactive measures to safeguard their financial interests:

1. Verify Legitimate Registration Sources:

Questions about a financial professional? Contact TDCI to ensure that you’re investing with an authorized professional. Reach TDCI’s Securities Division by phone at (800) 863-9117 or (615) 741-2947 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time). For more information, visit us online.

2. Independently Verify Identity:

In the United States, use resources like BrokerCheck and IARD to independently verify the identity of anyone soliciting personal information or investment funds. Confirm that you’re dealing with a verified securities professional.

3. Scrutinize Investment Solicitations:

Pay attention to typos, misspellings, and factual discrepancies in any investment solicitation.

Cross-check the provided contact information with that available on BrokerCheck, the IAPD, or the Canadian National Registration Search. Inconsistencies are red flags.

4. Conduct Independent Research:

Don’t rely solely on solicitation information. Investigate further.

Verify information using authentic regulatory filings.

5. Remember the Adage: If It Seems Too Good to Be True…

Trust your instincts. If an opportunity appears exceptionally favorable, exercise caution.

For additional tips and resources, visit our latest blog post.

Questions about an investment or creating a budget? Contact TDCI’s Securities team today at (615) 741-2947 or at tn.gov/securities.

