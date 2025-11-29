TDCI Reminds Drivers to be Alert During Wildlife Mating, Migration Seasons

As millions of Tennesseans hit the road for the holiday seasons, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance reminds drivers to be wary of unforeseen and potentially dangerous encounters with wildlife.

For many animals (especially deer), peak mating and migration seasons occur from October through December. This rise in activity significantly increases the risk of a collision with an animal. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that approximately 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year in the U.S., causing about 150 fatalities and over $1 billion in property damage. In Tennessee, the Tennessee Highway Safety Patrol estimates that more than 8,000 deer-related crashes occurred statewide, accounting for $83 million in deer-related economic costs, including 465 injury crashes and five fatalities.

“During the autumn months, the chances of drivers hitting a deer significantly increases,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “While you can’t predict if a collision will occur, you can prepare for the unexpected by understanding whether you have adequate insurance protection. I urge Tennessee drivers to contact their licensed insurance producer to discuss their auto coverage policies.”

How to Avoid an Animal Collision

– Deer tend to travel in herds. If you see a deer, look out for more that may follow.

– Deer signs are placed at known deer-crossing areas. Pay attention and reduce your speed when you see these signs.

– Be extra cautious during dawn and dusk hours, when animals tend to be more active. – Stay alert and watch your speed.

– Make sure your headlights are in working order to improve your night vision. Using high beams can help spot wildlife, but be considerate of other drivers when using them.

– Stay focused while driving. Do not text, talk on your phone, or allow passengers to distract you.

– Always wear your seat belt. This won’t prevent a collision, but it can save your life in the event of an accident.

– If a deer runs in front of you, do not swerve. Brake firmly and stay in your lane.

Are you covered?

Sometimes a collision is unavoidable. Damage to a vehicle from a collision with an animal is covered under an auto policy’s optional comprehensive coverage. If you only have collision coverage or liability coverage, your insurance carrier will not cover damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision with an animal.

To make sure your vehicle is covered for animal collisions, contact your agent or carrier to discuss adding comprehensive coverage to your policy. Filing a claim for an accident covered by your comprehensive coverage means you’ll still need to pay a deductible. After that, your insurer will cover the costs of the claim up to your policy limits.

If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit our website or contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.

