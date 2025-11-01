TDCI Launches ‘Let’s Talk Seniors’ Training on Elder Financial Exploitation

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities Division has launched a new training initiative, “Let’s Talk Seniors”, aimed at equipping older adults, caregivers, and frontline professionals with the tools to recognize and respond to signs of elder financial exploitation and abuse.

The “Let’s Talk Seniors” presentation provides essential insights for older adults, caregivers, and those on the front lines, including law enforcement, EMTs, fire personnel, and financial institution staff, to help identify red flags and respond appropriately when older adults may be in danger or experiencing financial harm.

“This initiative brings critical education to those that are best positioned to intervene and protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Any Tennessee senior, caregiver, or loved one should always remember to contact TDCI’s Securities team if they have a question about their securities investments.”

Key topics covered in the presentation include:

Common scams targeting seniors, including investment and romance fraud.

Red flags of financial exploitation, neglect, and cognitive impairment.

Mandatory and voluntary reporting guidelines.

How to engage older adults respectfully and effectively.

Trusted community and legal resources for referrals.

Scam artists’ frauds and schemes take a heavy financial toll on Tennesseans of all ages. The Federal Trade Commission recently reported that Tennesseans lost in excess of $157.2 million to fraud in 2024, ranking Tennessee as 21st in the nation for fraud reports. Additionally, the FTC reported that Tennesseans made over 14,000 reports of identity theft last year, making Tennessee 24th in the nation for identity theft.

“Many older Tennesseans are vulnerable to scams and fraud due to social isolation and distance from family, caregivers, and other support networks,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling. “This important initiative gives caregivers the tools they need to recognize the signs of elder financial exploitation and intervene before it’s too late.”

Participants in the “Let’s Talk Seniors” training can expect to see up-to-date facts and figures behind financial exploitation of older adults in the United States, and to learn about factors that increase vulnerability, the signs of abuse that are often apparent, and the types of scams and schemes that target the senior population. The training will conclude by providing action-oriented education and resources around how to prevent exploitation, or how to stop and report it if it is already occurring.

“Let’s Talk Seniors” was created by TDCI’s Securities Division in partnership with the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA). TDCI collaborates with NASAA on a multifaceted approach to protecting consumers, particularly investors, from fraud and abuse, and ultimately helping power North American economies by ensuring the integrity of the financial markets.

For more information regarding “Let’s Talk Seniors” and other important financial education programs, contact TDCI’s Securities team by phone (615) 741-2947, 800-863-9117 (toll free), by email at [email protected], or online at tn.gov/securities.

If you suspect elder abuse, contact the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Adult Protective Services Unit by phone at (888) 277-8366 or online, or, if there is immediate danger, contact your local law enforcement agency.

For more information, visit the NASAA website.

