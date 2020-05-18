In an effort to aid the State of Tennessee’s economic recovery, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces a new program to provide temporary insurance producer licenses to qualified individuals who have been unable to complete their licensing tests due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

TDCI, which is Tennessee’s insurance regulator, has seen a decrease in the number of applicants obtaining insurance producer licenses after testing centers closed across Tennessee because of health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, TDCI will issue temporary producer licenses to qualified applicants who meet the requirements for licensure without requiring examination for life, accident and health, property, casualty, and personal lines, subject to qualifying conditions.

“Reopening Tennessee’s economy and getting Tennesseans back to work is a priority of Governor Lee’s administration,” said TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “It is more important now than ever before that we remove barriers in order to help Tennesseans support themselves and their families. If you are an insurance producer applicant who only lacks taking an insurance producer’s test, I urge you to contact our team today and secure a temporary producer’s license.”

Insurance is a vital part of Tennessee’s economy. In 2019, there were over 200,000 licensed insurance agents in Tennessee. An estimated $44.8 billion premium volume was written last year in the Volunteer State by insurance companies, making Tennessee No. 16 in the nation for premium volume, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC.)

Though the temporary insurance producer license program helps insurance producers get to work, there are numerous safeguards in place that will protect consumers (e.g. all temporary licenses expire in 180 days requiring licensees to take a producer’s exam, applicants must submit a fingerprint-based background check, among other safeguards) during this period.

“The temporary producer license program successfully strikes a balance between helping prospective licensees obtain a license so they can work and consumer protection,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Rachel Jrade-Rice. “If consumers ever have a question or an issue related to an individual with a temporary insurance license, they should contact our team immediately and file a complaint.”

More information about the temporary licensure program can be found here.

All questions regarding this notice may be directed to Kim Biggs, Director of Agent Licensing, at 615-741-2693, option 9.