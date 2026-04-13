TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Use of Force Incident

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved use of force incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Smyrna.

Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Smyrna Police Department responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North Lowry Street in Smyrna. When officers arrived, Christopher Jones (DOB 1/25/67) fled the scene. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and an officer deployed a non-lethal weapon, striking Jones. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated. None of the officers involved were hurt.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

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Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

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