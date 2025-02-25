TBI Releases Statement One Year After Disappearance of Sebastian Rogers

February 26th marks one year since then-15-year-old Sebastian Rogers was reported missing from his Sumner County home.

That morning, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons report to begin efforts to locate Sebastian. A TBI Endangered Child Alert was pushed out, and was then elevated to a statewide AMBER Alert. TBI special agents from multiple units assisted in the search, along with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service. The efforts included multiple large-scale searches on the ground, in water, and from the air, during daytime and evening hours. Residents in the area also conducted searches on their own properties, in the hopes of finding Sebastian.

The TBI continues to assist the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

“Our hearts remain with Sebastian’s family, friends, and everyone in the community who continues to hope for answers,” says Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock. “This has been a long and difficult journey, but I want to assure the public that this investigation remains active and ongoing. Our team continues to follow every lead, analyze every piece of evidence, and seek the truth about what happened to Sebastian.”

While to date there have been no confirmed sightings of Sebastian, efforts to locate him have not ceased. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office continues to review and revisit any information gathered since the investigation began. TBI agents continue to provide assistance in following up on leads and tips that continue to be submitted and developed. As part of that continued investigation, officials developed information that while Sebastian was reported missing on February 26, 2024, the last time he was confirmed to have been seen was February 25, 2024. The AMBER Alert poster and FBI reward poster have been updated to reflect that information and are posted below.

“I understand that people want answers, and I share the community’s concern for Sebastian,” says Craddock. “However, I urge everyone to rely on verified information from law enforcement and not online speculation.”

The AMBER Alert remains active for Sebastian Rogers. Law enforcement officers continue to consider and investigate any and all options to determine what may have happened to Sebastian and where he may be. Because each tip called or sent in is reviewed, officers are urging people to only provide credible information, as misinformation and false narratives being pursued through some social media channels divert valuable resources and can jeopardize the investigation.

TBI encourages anyone with credible information to provide that through the TBI tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND. If your tip includes a sighting of someone who may resemble Sebastian, please send any photos to [email protected]. The Sheriff urges any photographic information be sent immediately, as time may be of the essence in relevant sightings.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email