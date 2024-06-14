TBI Most Wanted: Maury Co. Man Wanted on Rape Charges

June 14, 2024 – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance in locating Tennessee’s Most Wanted Jonathan Ullrich.

While on bond following his Dec. 2022 indictment for charges including Rape of a Child and Incest, TBI says Ullrich cut off his ankle monitor and fled the area before his court date.

Ullrich is 54, 5’6″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by TBI & the Maury Co. Sheriff.

Have information about his whereabouts? There’s a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his capture.

Call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

Source: TBI

