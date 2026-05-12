TBI Issues Silver Alert For Missing Rutherford County Woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rutherford County woman who may need assistance returning safely.

Authorities are searching for 63-year-old Cynthia Blackwell, who is described as 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say she was last seen Friday and is believed to be in the Nashville area.

According to the TBI, Blackwell has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone who sees Blackwell or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

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