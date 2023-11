TBI needs assistance in locating 71-year-old Celia Diaz, who is missing from La Vergne.

Diaz is 5’6”, 150 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes, last seen earlier Wednesday wearing a grey hooded fleece jacket, blue jeans, and grey sneakers.

Ms. Diaz was last seen in the area of Rutherford Point Circle.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Spot her? Call La Vergne PD at (615) 793-7744 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!