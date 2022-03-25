The TBI is asking for the community’s help in finding one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin. The child has been missing since February 27th. The Franklin Police Department requested TBI’s assistance today.

The baby is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.

He’s 29, 6’1″, and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

If you see him or the baby, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin Police at (615) 550-6840.