TBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Rutherford County

October 16, 2024 – Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop of a wanted suspect about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 24 near the Joe B. Jackson exit near Murfreesboro.

According to TBI, deputies learned the driver, 71-year-old Robert Michael Wemmer, had an outstanding Sexual Assault warrant out of Ohio. When confronted, Wemmer refused to respond to the deputies’ commands. The situation further escalated, resulting in a deputy deploying a stun gun, after which Wemmer retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired at least once at deputies, who returned fire, striking Wemmer. Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics immediately rendered medical aid to the Wemmer.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident. At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney Jennings Jones. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

