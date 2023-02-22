TBI Human Trafficking Unit Arrest Four in Sumner County

From Gallatin Police Department:

A multi-agency operation took place last week involving the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin Police Department, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Ancora TN, and the TN Department of Children Services, has resulted in the arrest of four individuals for seeking illicit sex. One of those individuals was seeking illicit sex with minors.

Over a two day period beginning on February 16, 2023, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Sumner County, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex acts and prostitution. The primary operational goal was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. The investigations continue on these arrestee’s and others yet to be identified.

Arrested were:

Daniel Barillas of Lavergne, TN

Trafficking for a commercial sex act Patronizing prostitution with a minor

Bond: $65,000.00

Court Date: 03-15-2023

Jason Holbert of Charleston, WV

Patronizing prostitution

Bond: $5000.00

Court Date: 03-15-2023

Jahir Hussain Mohamed-Ali of Franklin, TN

Patronizing prostitution

Bond: $2000.00

Court Date: 03-15-2023

Michael Osheroff of Nashville, TN

Patronizing prostitution x3

Bond: $3000.00

Court Date: 03-15-2023

These law enforcement agencies will continue to combat Human Trafficking and seek to prosecute anyone who engages in illicit sex acts with trafficked individuals and minors.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.