TBI Agents Investigating Murfreesboro Officer‑Involved Shooting

March 23, 2025 – At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon involving the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 4:15 at a home in the 2600 block of Goose Creek Lane, where Murfreesboro officers responded to a report of a domestic situation. When they arrived, officers encountered a male subject, armed with a shotgun, who pointed the firearm at and verbally threatened them. The situation further escalated and resulted in two officers firing at the man, who retreated into the house. Murfreesboro SWAT officers later responded and made entry into the home and found the man deceased. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Source: TBI

