Taziki’s Celebrates National Gyro Day with $7 Chicken Gyro Meals on August 28

Savor the end of summer with National Gyro Day! Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is celebrating “The Best Day of the Gyro” in style – on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, guests can enjoy discounted $7 Chicken Gyro meals both in-store and online.*

Taziki’s grilled Chicken Gyros deliver authentic Mediterranean flavors straight to guests’ taste buds. Paired with sliced tomatoes, mixed lettuce and red onions, Taziki’s chicken is specially seasoned with a blend of Greek spices and finished in a warm pita with Taziki’s sauce. The meal is served with chips and a choice of side to complete the Mediterranean feast.

“Gyros are a cornerstone of Mediterranean cuisine – it’s only fitting that we celebrate National Gyro Day!” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We invite guests to visit us on August 28 to enjoy one of our most popular dishes at a special price.”

Taziki’s offers a modern, elevated twist on Mediterranean cuisine. The brand dedicates itself to connecting with local communities and gives guests a chance to enjoy the healthy, positive Mediterranean lifestyle. With nearly 100 locations in the U.S., Taziki’s brings the “Good Life” to guests nationwide. To learn more about Taziki’s or visit the nearest location, visit Tazikis.com .

Source: Restaurant News

