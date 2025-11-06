Taziki’s Brings Turkish Inspiration to Menu With New Meatball Dish

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café , the elevated fast-casual brand known for its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, is introducing a new limited-time menu item – Turkish Meatballs – beginning Nov. 3 at all locations. The dish is rooted in chargrilled techniques that Founder Keith Richards experienced firsthand during a recent trip to Turkey.

The Turkish Meatballs highlight a preparation method where meatballs are chargrilled to order rather than resting in sauce, a method that preserves freshness and enhances the natural flavor of the lamb. This approach, paired with domestically sourced lamb through Wolverine, a Michigan-based partner, delivers a robust taste that distinguishes the dish from traditional meatball varieties while staying true to its Mediterranean roots.

Guests can enjoy Turkish Meatballs in three different styles:

Turkish Meatball Feast – topped with rustic tomato sauce, crumbled feta and fresh basil

– topped with rustic tomato sauce, crumbled feta and fresh basil Turkish Meatball Gyro – wrapped in warm pita with Mediterranean garnishes

– wrapped in warm pita with Mediterranean garnishes Turkish Meatball Salad Topper – paired with Taziki’s Caesar Salad, Mediterranean Salad or Greek Salad for a lighter option

“On my trip to Izmir, I ate at several local restaurants, including one called TOPCU, and the way they chargrilled their meatballs to order really stood out,” said Keith Richards, founder of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “The first taste sparked the idea that this technique and flavor profile would fit perfectly within our menu. It’s Mediterranean comfort food at its best – simple, authentic and made fresh.”

Taziki’s encourages its guests to eat well and live the good life by providing fresh, healthy menu items aligned with a classic Mediterranean diet, which has been ranked No. 1 for the eighth consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report.

The Turkish Meatballs will be available through Jan. 25, 2026, offering guests another way to experience Taziki’s Mediterranean-inspired menu rooted in high-quality ingredients and wholesomeness. To stay updated with the latest brand news, new menu items and new openings, visit Tazikis.com .

