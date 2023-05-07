Taylor Swift Night 3 Weather Forecast

It’s going to be windy and possibly stormy. Bring ponchos, no umbrellas are allowed in Nissan Stadium.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.